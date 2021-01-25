Cooking with the First Ladies: The Roaring Twenties

Learn about Sarah Morgan's Cooking with the First Ladies project and make a few of Grace Coolidge's best Roaring Twenties dishes!

Sarah Morgan has a bachelor’s degree in history as well as a passion for the first ladies. After finding a copy of The First Ladies Cook Book: Favorite Recipes of all the Presidents of the United States at a thrift store back in 2019, she began a project on Instagram, Cooking with the First Ladies, with the goal to cook her way through all of the administrations. Now, she also creates content for the National First Ladies' Library, filming videos to share first lady food facts, tutorials, and recipes. During the live virtual program, Sarah will discuss First Lady Grace Coolidge and the Roaring Twenties! Grace Coolidge was both a popular hostess and the epitome of 1920s glamour. Join Sarah as she features a few of Grace's favorite recipes: a pineapple salad boat, coffee soufflé, and ice box cookies.

Registered participants will receive copies of the recipes prior to the virtual program.

Find more video content from Sarah on the National First Ladies' Library YouTube page.