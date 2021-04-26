Cooking with the First Ladies: Rosalynn Carter and the Rockin' 70s

Learn about Sarah Morgan's Cooking with the First Ladies project and make a few of Rosalynn Carter's best dishes!

Sarah Morgan has a bachelor’s degree in history as well as a passion for the first ladies. After finding a copy of The First Ladies Cook Book: Favorite Recipes of all the Presidents of the United States at a thrift store back in 2019, she began a project on Instagram, Cooking with the First Ladies, with the goal to cook her way through all of the administrations. Now, she also creates content for the National First Ladies' Library, filming videos to share first lady food facts, tutorials, and recipes.

During the live virtual program, Sarah will discuss First Lady Rosalynn Carter and the Rockin’ 70s! Rosalynn Carter was the right hand to the president and continues to be an advocate for several causes. Join Sarah as she features a few of Rosalynn’s favorite recipes: a Plains Georgia Cheese Ring, Peanut Butter Pie, the Carter’s Corn Bread, as well as a peanut themed cocktail!