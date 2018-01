× Expand Jerry Cannon

Hibernation may get all the hype, but there are many ways animals survive and thrive in the winter months. Join a naturalist on a leisurely hike to discover the various ways that Ohio's wildlife makes it through winter. Firestone Metro Park, Tuscarawas Meadows, 2620 Harrington Road, Akron. 3:30-5 p.m. Free. summitmetroparks.org