Join us for the Corvette Car Show on Saturday, July 30th at the Hartville MarketPlace! This NCCC sanctioned event will welcome all Corvettes. Proceeds from this event will benefit the Canton Corvette charities. The show will take place from 9:30 until 3:00. Please contact show promoter, Rick Swanson, if you have any questions. 330-327-5530.
Corvette Canton, Inc
to
Hartville Marketplace and Flea Market 1289 Edison St. NW, Hartville, Ohio
Hartville Marketplace and Flea Market 1289 Edison St. NW, Hartville, Ohio
