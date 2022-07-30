Corvette Canton, Inc

Hartville Marketplace and Flea Market 1289 Edison St. NW, Hartville, Ohio

Join us for the Corvette Car Show on Saturday, July 30th at the Hartville MarketPlace! This NCCC sanctioned event will welcome all Corvettes. Proceeds from this event will benefit the Canton Corvette charities. The show will take place from 9:30 until 3:00. Please contact show promoter, Rick Swanson, if you have any questions. 330-327-5530.

Akron Life in Cleveland
3308779860
