COSMIC HEROINE. Tuesday July 30th, 11:30am-12:30pm. What do you get when you fuse the DNA of a fearless, air force fighter pilot and a brilliant alien scientist? A Marvelous Cosmic Heroine!! The universe’s mightiest superhero! All little Kree, Skrull, and Terran superheroes-in-training are welcome to stop by Cafe O’Play for some super fun!