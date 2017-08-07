Cosplay and Crafting Night at Akron Makerspace

Stop by the space and hang out with fellow crafters, work on cosplay projects or just share ideas and knowledge. Use one of several on-site sewing machines, vinyl cutter and general crafting equipment. Interested in cosplay and not sure where to start? Come talk to experienced cosplayers and crafters. If you have your own sewing machine, please bring it. Akron Makerspace, 48 S. Summit St., Akron. 7-10 p.m. Free. www.akronmakerspace.org.