Cosplay and Crafting Night at Akron Makerspace

Akron Makerspace 48 S. Summit St., Akron, Ohio

1/4 Cosplay and Crafting Night at Akron Makerspace  Stop by and hang out with fellow crafters, work on cosplay projects or just share ideas and knowledge. Use one of the several sewing machines, vinyl cutter and general crafting equipment on-site. Interested in cosplay and not sure where to start? Come talk to experienced cosplayers and crafters. If you have your own sewing machine, bring it. Akron Makerspace, 48 S. Summit St., Akron. 7-10 p.m. Free. akronmakerspace.org

Akron Makerspace 48 S. Summit St., Akron, Ohio View Map
Events in The 330, This & That
