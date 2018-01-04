1/4 Cosplay and Crafting Night at Akron Makerspace Stop by and hang out with fellow crafters, work on cosplay projects or just share ideas and knowledge. Use one of the several sewing machines, vinyl cutter and general crafting equipment on-site. Interested in cosplay and not sure where to start? Come talk to experienced cosplayers and crafters. If you have your own sewing machine, bring it. Akron Makerspace, 48 S. Summit St., Akron. 7-10 p.m. Free. akronmakerspace.org