1/4 Cosplay and Crafting Night at Akron Makerspace Stop by and hang out with fellow crafters, work on cosplay projects or just share ideas and knowledge. Use one of the several sewing machines, vinyl cutter and general crafting equipment on-site. Interested in cosplay and not sure where to start? Come talk to experienced cosplayers and crafters. If you have your own sewing machine, bring it. Akron Makerspace, 48 S. Summit St., Akron. 7-10 p.m. Free. akronmakerspace.org
Cosplay and Crafting Night at Akron Makerspace
Akron Makerspace 48 S. Summit St., Akron, Ohio
Akron Makerspace 48 S. Summit St., Akron, Ohio View Map
Events in The 330, This & That
Wednesday
Thursday
-
Events in The 330 This & ThatCosplay and Crafting Night at Akron Makerspace
-
Friday
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330Rick Springfield: Stripped Down
-
Concerts & Live MusicLiz Russo featuring Brad Scott
-
Saturday
-
Food & DrinkCountryside Farmers’ Market at Old Trail School
-
-
Events in The 330Downtown Akron’s ArtWalk
-
Sunday
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatKids Yoga
-
Monday
Tuesday
-
Kids & Family This & ThatKinderealm: Animal Tails