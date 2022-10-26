The Cost Burden: Examining the Daily Lives of Working Americans

to

Online / Virtual Space Virtual event at-home, Akron, Ohio 44313

The Cost Burden will take a deep dive into the financial obstacles that working Americans face, answering the question, is a job enough? This event will bring our community together, providing a platform where we can discuss the economic disparity experienced by many Americans when it comes to achieving financial security.

Our guest speaker is Jonathan Morduch, Professor of Public Policy and Economics at the Wagner Graduate school at New York University, and co-author of The Financial Diaries: How American Families Cope in a World of Uncertainty.

Join us at the historic, Capitol Theatre, or stream virtually.

Register now: interestfree.org/cost-burden/

Learn how you can help support workers and allow our community to prosper and grow.

This event is hosted by HFLA of Northeast Ohio. HFLA is a 501c3 nonprofit that provides interest-free loans to individuals, students, and small business owners who do not have access to safe and fair lending resources. Our mission is to promote economic self-sufficiency and growth.

Info

Online / Virtual Space Virtual event at-home, Akron, Ohio 44313
Charity & Fundraisers, Talks & Readings
2163789042
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - The Cost Burden: Examining the Daily Lives of Working Americans - 2022-10-26 17:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Cost Burden: Examining the Daily Lives of Working Americans - 2022-10-26 17:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Cost Burden: Examining the Daily Lives of Working Americans - 2022-10-26 17:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Cost Burden: Examining the Daily Lives of Working Americans - 2022-10-26 17:00:00 ical
restaurant guide right rail

Homes Summer22

Calendar of events

Tuesday

October 11, 2022

Wednesday

October 12, 2022

Thursday

October 13, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours

tix

Don't miss out on the next great events.

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required