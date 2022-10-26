The Cost Burden: Examining the Daily Lives of Working Americans

The Cost Burden will take a deep dive into the financial obstacles that working Americans face, answering the question, is a job enough? This event will bring our community together, providing a platform where we can discuss the economic disparity experienced by many Americans when it comes to achieving financial security.

Our guest speaker is Jonathan Morduch, Professor of Public Policy and Economics at the Wagner Graduate school at New York University, and co-author of The Financial Diaries: How American Families Cope in a World of Uncertainty.

Join us at the historic, Capitol Theatre, or stream virtually.

Register now: interestfree.org/cost-burden/

Learn how you can help support workers and allow our community to prosper and grow.

This event is hosted by HFLA of Northeast Ohio. HFLA is a 501c3 nonprofit that provides interest-free loans to individuals, students, and small business owners who do not have access to safe and fair lending resources. Our mission is to promote economic self-sufficiency and growth.