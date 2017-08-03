Countryside Farmers’ Market at Highland Square

to Google Calendar - Countryside Farmers’ Market at Highland Square - 2017-08-03 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Countryside Farmers’ Market at Highland Square - 2017-08-03 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Countryside Farmers’ Market at Highland Square - 2017-08-03 16:00:00 iCalendar - Countryside Farmers’ Market at Highland Square - 2017-08-03 16:00:00

Will Christy Park 1175 W. Exchange St., Akron, Ohio

8/3, 8/10, 8/17, 8/24, 8/31

Celebrate this vibrant, producers-only farmers’ market established and managed by Countryside Conservancy. Will Christy Park, 1175 W. Exchange St., Akron. 4-7 p.m. Free. www.cvcountryside.com.

Info
Will Christy Park 1175 W. Exchange St., Akron, Ohio View Map
Home & Garden
to Google Calendar - Countryside Farmers’ Market at Highland Square - 2017-08-03 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Countryside Farmers’ Market at Highland Square - 2017-08-03 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Countryside Farmers’ Market at Highland Square - 2017-08-03 16:00:00 iCalendar - Countryside Farmers’ Market at Highland Square - 2017-08-03 16:00:00

Tags

connect

 

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

August 2, 2017

Thursday

August 3, 2017

  • -

    Life Care Center of Medina, 2400 Columbia Road , Medina, Ohio 44256

Friday

August 4, 2017

  • -

    The Alley behind Main Street Cafe , 17 Public Square, Medina, Ohio 44256

Saturday

August 5, 2017

Sunday

August 6, 2017

Monday

August 7, 2017

  • -

    Medina Country Club, 5588 Wedgewood, Medina Ohio 44256

Tuesday

August 8, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

Restaurant Search