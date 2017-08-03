Countryside Farmers’ Market at Highland Square

8/3, 8/10, 8/17, 8/24, 8/31
Celebrate this vibrant, producers-only farmers’ market established and managed by Countryside Conservancy. Will Christy Park, 1175 W. Exchange St., Akron. 4-7 p.m. Free. www.cvcountryside.com.
Will Christy Park 1175 W. Exchange St., Akron, Ohio
Celebrate this vibrant, producers-only farmers’ market established and managed by Countryside Conservancy. Will Christy Park, 1175 W. Exchange St., Akron. 4-7 p.m. Free. www.cvcountryside.com.
-
Uptown Park
Concerts & Live MusicCletus Black Revue
Concerts & Live MusicLock Bottom Blues and Jazz @ Lock 4: The Stingers
-
Concerts & Live MusicJerry Douglas presents The Earls of Leicester
Home & GardenCountryside Farmers’ Market at Highland Square
-
-
Life Care Center of Medina, 2400 Columbia Road , Medina, Ohio 44256
Medina Library , 210 South Broadway Street , Medina, Ohio 44256
-
Medina Library , 210 South Broadway Street , Medina, Ohio 44256
Concerts & Live Music The Machine: A Pink Floyd TributeWONE’s Rock the Lock featuring The Machine: A Pink Floyd Tribute
-
The Alley behind Main Street Cafe , 17 Public Square, Medina, Ohio 44256
-
Medina Public Square
Festivals & FairsPeninsula Flea at Heritage Farms
-
-
Medina Public Square
Art & Exhibitions Festivals & Fairs This & ThatVintage Days at Stan Hywet
-
Kids & FamilyAdventure Day Camp
-
-
Medina Country Club, 5588 Wedgewood, Medina Ohio 44256
Concerts & Live MusicSongwriter Circle Monthly Meeting
-
Kids & FamilyCritter Tuesday
-
Concerts & Live Music Food & Drink Kids & Family This & ThatMusic by the Lake
-
Baker Media Group LLC 2017