5/5, 5/12, 5/19 & 5/26 Countryside Farmers’ Market at Howe Meadow
A vibrant, producers-only farmers market established and managed by Countryside Conservancy. Howe Meadow, 4040 Riverview Road, Peninsula. 9 a.m.-noon. Free. cvcountryside.org
Howe Meadow 4040 Riverview Rd, Peninsula, Ohio 44264
