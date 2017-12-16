Countryside Farmers’ Market at Old Trail School

Old Trail School 2315 Ira Road, Akron, Ohio 44313

12/9 Countryside Farmers’ Market at Old Trail School 

A vibrant, producers-only farmers market established and managed by Countryside Conservancy. Old Trail School, 2315 Ira Road. 9 a.m.-Noon. Free. cvcountryside.org

Old Trail School 2315 Ira Road, Akron, Ohio 44313
