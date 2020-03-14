Countryside Winter Farmers' Market

Old Trail School 2315 Ira Road, Akron, Ohio 44313

Over 50 vendors gather indoors for a winter-long offering of the season's bounty. Storage and high-tunnel crops, pasture-raised meats, breads and baked goods, cheese, coffee, breakfast and more. Come for the market offerings, stay for the live music and breakfast. The Ohio Direction Card accepted and produce perks offered and credit cards are accepted at the market information booth.

Old Trail School 2315 Ira Road, Akron, Ohio 44313
