Couples Therapy the theatrical show is coming to EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall at the University of Akron for one show only on Saturday FEB 24 at 7:30pm (presented by JSK Productions LLC)

Join us for an unforgettable evening of laughter and entertainment at EJ Thomas Hall in Akron, OH. Get ready to witness the hilarity and chaos that unfolds when couples dive into therapy! This in-person event promises to keep you on the edge of your seat as talented actors bring to life the ups and downs of relationships in a comedic and relatable way. Don't miss out on this one-of-a-kind experience that will have you laughing, crying, and maybe even reevaluating your own love life. Grab your partner or a friend and get ready for a night of laughter and entertainment!