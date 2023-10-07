Craft Beer Fest

Enjoy craft brews from 8 local breweries - including Hoppin' Frog, Eighty Three, McArthurs, North Water, Hop Tree, BellTower, Penguin City and Muskellunge Breweries. VIP Hour from 1-2pm with special brews, T Shirt, glass and special charcuterie board. General Admission is 2pm-5pm includes 10 beer samples, brats, snacks, soft drinks, Live Music and Raffle Drawings.