Crafty Mart presents Last Call at Goodyear Hall

This beer-tasting event consists of Christmas ale sampling from local brewers and a handmade market for last-minute holiday gifts. The first hour is for ticket holders only, and then the market opens to the public. A $5 tasting glass and individual tickets for beer pours can be purchased at the event. Goodyear Hall, 1201 E. Market St., Akron. 1-6 p.m. Free-$5. craftymart.org