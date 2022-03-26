Crafty Mart welcomes 40+ handmade makers who bring unique gift items for a fresh and exciting shopping experience. Spring Fling! will happen in our beautiful Carbon Black Event Space located inside Bounce Innovation Hub, 526 S. Main Street, Akron OH 44311. This handmade market is free to the public and there is ample free parking. There will be food, drinks, make and take crafts, music and MORE! Come shop with us to kick off North East Ohio's loveliest season!
Crafty Mart Presents Spring Fling! Handmade Market
Bounce Innovation Hub 526 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44331
