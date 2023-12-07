The Craguns Concert

to

Hartville Kitchen Restaurant & Bakery 1015 Edison Street NW , Akron, Ohio 44632

The Craguns are a dynamic, family group, comprised of husband and wife, Jordan and Elena Cragun, Ray Cragun (Jordan’s Father) and Savannah Cragun (Jordan’s Sister).

At a Craguns’ concert you can expect to laugh, be challenged, and leave encouraged! You will quickly realize why The Cragun name has become synonymous with great gospel music! The Cragun Family is absolutely committed to effectively ministering the Gospel through song. They will do this through Spirit-filled, Christ-honoring, musical excellence for people of all ages.

Info

Hartville Kitchen Restaurant & Bakery 1015 Edison Street NW , Akron, Ohio 44632
Concerts & Live Music
330-877-9353
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - The Craguns Concert - 2023-12-07 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Craguns Concert - 2023-12-07 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Craguns Concert - 2023-12-07 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Craguns Concert - 2023-12-07 19:00:00 ical
restaurant guide right rail

Homes Summer22

Calendar of events

Tuesday

January 3, 2023

Wednesday

January 4, 2023

Thursday

January 5, 2023

Search Events Submit Yours

tix

Don't miss out on the next great events.

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required