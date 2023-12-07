The Craguns Concert

The Craguns are a dynamic, family group, comprised of husband and wife, Jordan and Elena Cragun, Ray Cragun (Jordan’s Father) and Savannah Cragun (Jordan’s Sister).

At a Craguns’ concert you can expect to laugh, be challenged, and leave encouraged! You will quickly realize why The Cragun name has become synonymous with great gospel music! The Cragun Family is absolutely committed to effectively ministering the Gospel through song. They will do this through Spirit-filled, Christ-honoring, musical excellence for people of all ages.