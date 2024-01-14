Creating a Vision Board

The new year ahead is a blank slate and the perfect time to envision our hopes, dreams, and goals. Vision boards are a collection of images and words that depict what we want to bring into our lives. In this class, we'll create our board, write goals, and brainstorm small steps to bring to light a path forward into our new year. Supplies provided including a handout. However, please bring any specific images and words you want to include on your board and a pair of scissors.