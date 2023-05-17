Get fired up!

This interactive event includes exercises to uncover and improve your natural creative thinking. It’s for everyone in your firm and not just creatives. If you've joined us for Creative Campfire 1 and 2, you’ll definitely want to join us again. If you haven't attended before, be prepared for inspiration!

Presented by David Flynn, Creative Director at David Flynn Design and Professor of Graphic Design at The University of Akron Myers School of Art

AAF Members: $10

Non-Members: $25

Registration includes custom pocket notebook and snacks.

Seating is limited.

Cash bar available.

***AAF-Akron Members, attend and receive 10 points. Earn your way to a free individual membership through our Applause Awards program!

Special thanks:

Venue Partner: The Nightlight Cinema

Notebook Print Partner: Star Printing

Event Graphic Partners: Dave Flynn & Kim Wengerd