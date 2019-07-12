Crooked River Gang Art Show

to Google Calendar - Crooked River Gang Art Show - 2019-07-12 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Crooked River Gang Art Show - 2019-07-12 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Crooked River Gang Art Show - 2019-07-12 17:00:00 iCalendar - Crooked River Gang Art Show - 2019-07-12 17:00:00

Hudson Fine Art & Framing Co. 160 N. Main St. , Hudson, Ohio 44236

Hudson Fine Art and Framing Co. is pleased to be hosting The Crooked River Gang Art Show

July 12th from 5-8PM. The group was started in 1999 by local artist Don Getz who worked with the National Park to establish a gallery that would feature the scenes of the Cuyahoga Valley. The original artists of the “Crooked River Gang” were members of the Ohio Watercolor Society (OWS---you may see this after some of the signatures on the paintings) and the Whiskey Painters of America who lived in the Cleveland/Akron area. Getz coined the name for the group, utilizing the local Native American word for the river: “Cuyahoga,” meaning “crooked.” The group is no longer located at the MD Garage but from July 12 – July 26 you can view their art work at Hudson Fine Art & Framing Co.

This group of artists has over 2 dozen members. To become a member they must be accepted in by submitting their work for review. Members come from a diverse background, many of whom teach professionally and work as freelance artists.

Show runs thru July 26th

Info

Hudson Fine Art & Framing Co. 160 N. Main St. , Hudson, Ohio 44236 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Hudson Events
3306502800
to Google Calendar - Crooked River Gang Art Show - 2019-07-12 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Crooked River Gang Art Show - 2019-07-12 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Crooked River Gang Art Show - 2019-07-12 17:00:00 iCalendar - Crooked River Gang Art Show - 2019-07-12 17:00:00

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

June 26, 2019

Thursday

June 27, 2019

Friday

June 28, 2019

Saturday

June 29, 2019

Sunday

June 30, 2019

Monday

July 1, 2019

Tuesday

July 2, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

330Tix Button

Subscribe right rail