Hudson Fine Art and Framing Co. is pleased to be hosting The Crooked River Gang Art Show

July 12th from 5-8PM. The group was started in 1999 by local artist Don Getz who worked with the National Park to establish a gallery that would feature the scenes of the Cuyahoga Valley. The original artists of the “Crooked River Gang” were members of the Ohio Watercolor Society (OWS---you may see this after some of the signatures on the paintings) and the Whiskey Painters of America who lived in the Cleveland/Akron area. Getz coined the name for the group, utilizing the local Native American word for the river: “Cuyahoga,” meaning “crooked.” The group is no longer located at the MD Garage but from July 12 – July 26 you can view their art work at Hudson Fine Art & Framing Co.

This group of artists has over 2 dozen members. To become a member they must be accepted in by submitting their work for review. Members come from a diverse background, many of whom teach professionally and work as freelance artists.

Show runs thru July 26th