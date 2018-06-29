Cuyahoga Valley Institute: Inspirations and Expressions of Nature, a quilting retreat with the African American Quilt and Doll Guild

Enjoy a weekend of nature, quilting, creativity, and bonding with friends! Participants can partake of a variety of quilting classes, artistic activities, and outdoor programs while being inspired by the beauty of our national park. Workshops will be led by renowned quilters Juanita Yeager and Wendy Lewis, and other program activities will be presented by Sandra Noble and members of the African American Quilt and Doll Guild. Quilting class will be paired with outdoor activities for participants. Meals and overnight accomodations provided (participants provide their own linens). Overnight accomodations are optional. Supplies for workshops are included with registration; however, registrants will need to bring their own sewing equipment.

Founded in 2005, the Guild is dedicated to embracing and sharing African American history and traditions, and developing an understanding of the history of quilting, cloth doll making, and needlework of African Americans.

African American Quilt and Doll Guild website: http://www.aaqdg.org/

Presenters:

Juanita Yeager – Juanita is an award-winning quilt-maker known for her unique large-scale floral designs. Her work can be seen in museums, shows and exhibits all around the country. In addition to her original work, Juanita is also a well-established teacher, guest curator, advisor and project coordinator.

Visit Juanita’s website for more info: http://artquiltworks.blogspot.com/

Wendy Lewis – Wendy brings together her art and engineering background to create her self-described “pixelquilt” style. As a teacher and artist, she combines the traditional quilt style with her artistic spin to create unique quilts and patterns.

Visit Wendy’s website for more info: http://www.pixelquilt.com/index.htm

Registration fee: $250 non-members/$240 Conservancy and African American Quilt and Doll Guild members

Workshop by Juanita Yeager:

Tree Grove – Length of Class: 1-1/2 days (Friday evening and Saturday)

Supply Fee: $15.00 (patterns, paint, sea sponges). Review full workshop description & supply list and supply list part 2

This is a class for anyone who wants to try a variety of multi-media art quilt making techniques; free motion quilting, Thread sketching, painting and how to finish your quilt with a facing for a professional looking presentation.

Workshop by Wendy Lewis:

Fabric Painting Tulips– Length of Class: Two days (Friday through Sunday)

Supply Fee: Cost is variable depending upon need. Review full workshop description & supply list

Fabric painting is not as messy or time-consuming as dying. You can get wonderful effects of paint, water, and salt just overnight. We will be painting one fabric for leaves and one for the flowers. We will paint the fabric the first day, then cut appliqué pieces and appliquilt them the next. Many of you will be done by the end of our time – done as in quilted, bound, and signed. Class length is two days, from Friday evening through Sunday afternoon.

A full schedule of activities will be posted in the near future. Registrants will receive this schedule, with a supplies list for each workshop, in their confirmation email for this program.

About Cuyahoga Valley Institute

CVI’s core mission is to offer programs in nature-focused instruction which lead ultimately to a better understanding of the importance of preserving CVNP for current and future generations.

FAQs

Are there ID or minimum age requirements to enter the event?

Ages 18+ preferred for this event.

Do I have to stay overnight at the Environmental Education Center?

Attendees do not have to stay overnight, but there is no reduction in cost for not staying overnight at the Environmental Education Center.

What are the available lodging facilities at the Environmental Education Center?

We will be lodging at the White PInes Campus which has a variety of dorm rooms containing various combinations of twin bunk beds. Participants will share bedrooms and bathrooms. (There are enough beds, so everyone can have a ‘bottom’ bunk.) Meals will be provided by the Conservancy.

What should I bring to the event?

Attendees are asked to bring items necessary for staying overnight (if they wish to do so), along with quilting supplies for the classes they plan to attend. Other items to bring include:

2 pairs of shoes (one indoor use/one outdoor use); extra socks and shirts, as needed; jacket/outerwear appropriate for late June weather; water bottle; raincoat or poncho; sleeping bag or twin sheets/blankets and pillow; towel and washcloth, plus personal toiletry items.

Optional items to bring include: sunscreen/hat, if needed; journal/sketchbook, pencil/pen for taking notes, journaling, etc.

What’s the refund policy?

Attendees may receive refunds up to seven (7) days before this event.

Do I have to bring my printed ticket to the event?

We accept tickets in the following forms: printed, digital, or confirmation emails. Please make sure to have one of the prior mentioned for ease of entrance.

Is my registration fee or ticket transferrable?

Ticket purchases are non-transferrable.

Is it ok if the name on my ticket or registration doesn’t match the person who attends?

This is acceptable as long as the individual attending has a printed ticket, digital ticket, or confirmation email for proof of purchase.