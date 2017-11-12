Cuyahoga Valley Institute: Ohio Traditions in Quilting

Hines Hill Conference Center 1403 W. Hines Hill Rd., Peninsula, Ohio 44264

The Cuyahoga Valley Institute is a series of adult education programs that provide meaningful, immersive opportunities to engage with the valley’s natural surroundings, while promoting a deeper understanding of the history, wildlife and geography of Cuyahoga Valley National Park.

Did you know that Ohioans have two quilting blocks named for our state? In this class, you will learn to make the pieced “Ohio Star” and the appliqued “Ohio Rose.” This class, led by Elizabeth Baumann, is great for confident beginners, as well as more experienced quilters looking for ways to “expand their tool belt” with new techniques. The quilting community often creates work inspired by nature, and Ms. Baumann’s teaching techniques will allow attendees to reflect on their surroundings in CVNP while engaging in artistically creative processes.

Hines Hill Conference Center 1403 W. Hines Hill Rd., Peninsula, Ohio 44264
