Cuyahoga Valley Institute: Sewer University's 101 Course: Northeast Ohio's Sewer History and Water Future

Hines Hill Conference Center 1403 W. Hines Hill Rd., Peninsula, Ohio 44264

The Cuyahoga Valley Institute is a series of adult education programs that provide meaningful, immersive opportunities to engage with the valley’s natural surroundings, while promoting a deeper understanding of the history, wildlife and geography of Cuyahoga Valley National Park.

Frank Greenland, Director of Watershed Programs and a 27-year Sewer District veteran, will lead a two-hour discussion and Q&A session, which will include the history of sewers across northeast Ohio, why the river burned many times before 1969, stormwater, flooding and monitoring water quality, and much more.

This program is free

Hines Hill Conference Center 1403 W. Hines Hill Rd., Peninsula, Ohio 44264
