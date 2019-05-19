Cuyahoga Valley Institute: Wild and Scenic Film Festival @ Happy Days Lodge

A CELEBRATION OF OUR ENVIRONMENT!

The Wild & Scenic Film Festival comes to Cuyahoga Valley National Park! Join the Conservancy for Cuyahoga Valley National Park when they host the Wild and Scenic Film Festival On Tour at Happy Days Lodge on Sunday May 19 @ 4 pm.

The Wild & Scenic Film Festival is a collection of films from the annual festival held the third week of January in Nevada City, CA which is now in its 17th year! Wild & Scenic focuses on films which speak to the environmental concerns and celebrations of our planet. The Wild & Scenic Film Festival (WSFF) was started by the watershed advocacy group, the South Yuba River Citizens League (SYRCL) in 2003. The festival’s namesake is in celebration of SYRCL’s landmark victory to receive “Wild & Scenic” status for 39 miles of the South Yuba River in 1999. The home festival kicks off the international tour to communities around the globe, allowing SYRCL to share their success as an environmental group with other organizations.

The festival is building a network of grassroots organizations connected by a common goal of using film to inspire activism. With the support of National Partners: Peak Design,CLIF Bar, Earth Justice, Klean Kanteen, and Sierra Nevada Brewing Company, the festival can reach an even larger audience. “In recent years, the festival and its On Tour Program has grown to more than 230 events, supporting organizations and their local community causes through outreach, fundraising, and education. The On Tour community is an incredible collection of organizations from every corner of the country who are full of empathy, open-minded, and eager to make a positive difference for the word, their communities, and the environment,” says Sarah Muskin, WSFF On Tour Coordinator.

Stay tuned for a listing of films to be showcased at this program! The festival is a natural extension of the Conservancy’s work to inspire people to act on behalf of the environment. The program will be moderated by NPS Ranger Arrye Rosser, who will connect the films’ subject matter with the upcoming celebration of the 50th anniversary of the 1969 Cuyahoga River fire, and the environmental legislation created as a result of this incident.