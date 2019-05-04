Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad Ales on Rails Beer Tasting Excursion: Summer Brews

Rockside Station 7900 Old Rockside Road, Independence, Ohio 44131

Climb aboard for a two-hour train ride through the Cuyahoga Valley National Park while enjoying five beer selections, light appetizers and a commemorative beer glass. This excursion is for adults ages 21 and over. Rockside Station,7900 Old Rockside Road, Independence. 7:30 p.m. $50-$95. cvsr.com

Rockside Station 7900 Old Rockside Road, Independence, Ohio 44131
