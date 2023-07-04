CVAC: Floral & Landscape Exhibition

EVENT: Floral & Landscape Exhibition

LOCATION: Main Gallery - CVAC

DATES: June 6 - July 13, 2023

The Cuyahoga Valley Art Center invites the public to their Floral & Landscape Exhibition

The Cuyahoga Valley Art Center (CVAC) presents its Floral & Landscape Exhibition, from June 1 – July 13, 2023. The exhibit is free for the public to view, gallery hours Mon-Fri 10-3 & Sat 10-2. This juried exhibition encouraged realistic and or abstract submissions portraying flowers, landscapes, cityscapes, seascapes, and skylines, with all mediums encouraged. The juror (TBA) determined the accepted submissions and the awards for First-Place, Second-Place, and Third-Place, and honorable mentions. A People’s Choice selection process shall be held during this exhibition, with the winner announced at the Artist Reception.

Awards will be distributed as the winners are celebrated during the Floral & Landscapes Exhibition Artist Reception on Friday, June 30th from 5:30-7:00 PM. Patrons will have the opportunity to mingle with the artists, enjoy refreshments and hors d’oeuvres and purchase art during this free reception.

This year’s Floral & Landscape Exhibition is supported in part by Gallery of Framing, LLC

CUYAHOGA VALLEY ART CENTER

Address: 2131 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221

Phone: 330-928-8092

Gallery Hours: Mon-Fri 10:00-3:00 PM & Sat 10:00-2:00 PM

Web: www.cvART.org I Classes: www.cvart.org/classes I Exhibits: www.cvart.org/exhibits I Workshops: www.cvart.org/workshops I Events: www.cvart.org/events I Become a Member Today: www.joinit.org/o/cvac