CVAC: Membership Exhibition

EVENT: Membership Exhibition

LOCATION: Main Gallery - CVAC

DATES: April 25 - June 1, 2023

The Cuyahoga Valley Art Center invites the public to their Membership Exhibition

The Cuyahoga Valley Art Center (CVAC) presents its Membership Exhibition, from April 25 – June 1, 2023. The exhibit is free for the public to view, gallery hours Mon-Fri 10-3 & Sat 10-2. This juried exhibit reveals the breadths of interests and investigations from participants’ recent paintings, sculptures, ceramics, and works on paper. This exhibition is structured to the members’ advantage, arranged by media in 7 distinct categories for submission: Watercolor Media, Water Based Media, Oil Based Media, Dry Media, Mixed Media, 3-Dimensional Media & Photographic Media.

Visitor’s can VOTE for their favorites within the People’s Choice Selection process taking place now thru May 19th. Winners are to be celebrated and announced during the Artist Reception on May 19, 2023, 5:30 – 7:00 PM. Patrons of this event will have the opportunity to mingle with the artists, enjoy refreshments and hors d’oeuvres and purchase art during this free reception.

CUYAHOGA VALLEY ART CENTER

Address: 2131 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221

Phone: 330-928-8092

Gallery Hours: Mon-Fri 10:00-3:00 PM & Sat 10:00-2:00 PM

Web: www.cvART.org I Classes: www.cvart.org/classes I Exhibits: www.cvart.org/exhibits I Workshops: www.cvart.org/workshops I Events: www.cvart.org/events I Become a Member Today: www.joinit.org/o/cvac