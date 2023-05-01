CVAC: Membership Exhibition

EVENT: Membership Exhibition

LOCATION: Main Gallery - CVAC

DATES: April 25 - June 1, 2023

The Cuyahoga Valley Art Center invites the public to their Membership Exhibition

The Cuyahoga Valley Art Center (CVAC) presents its Membership Exhibition, from April 25 – June 1, 2023. The exhibit is free for the public to view, gallery hours Mon-Fri 10-3 & Sat 10-2. This juried exhibit reveals the breadths of interests and investigations from participants’ recent paintings, sculptures, ceramics, and works on paper. This exhibition is structured to the members’ advantage, arranged by media in 7 distinct categories for submission: Watercolor Media, Water Based Media, Oil Based Media, Dry Media, Mixed Media, 3-Dimensional Media & Photographic Media.

A People’s Choice Selection process, starting April 25th, shall dictate a People’s Choice category winner for each category, to be announced at the end of the Membership Exhibition Artist Reception on May 19th from 5:30 – 7:00 PM. This reception is free to the public and the People’s Choice voting shall conclude at 6:00 PM, with awards announced at 6:30 PM.

CUYAHOGA VALLEY ART CENTER

Address: 2131 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221

Phone: 330-928-8092

Gallery Hours: Mon-Fri 10:00-3:00 PM & Sat 10:00-2:00 PM

Web: www.cvART.org I Classes: www.cvart.org/classes I Exhibits: www.cvart.org/exhibits I Workshops: www.cvart.org/workshops I Events: www.cvart.org/events I Become a Member Today: www.joinit.org/o/cvac