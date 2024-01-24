CVAC: Winter Exhibition

EVENT: Winter Exhibition

LOCATION: Main Gallery - CVAC

DATES: January 23 - February 29, 2024

The Cuyahoga Valley Art Center invites the public to their Winter Exhibition

The Cuyahoga Valley Art Center (CVAC) presents its Winter Exhibition, January 23 – February 29, 2024. The exhibit is free to the public to view, gallery hours Mon-Tue 10-3, Wed 1-6, Thu-Fri 10-3 & Sat 10-2. This juried exhibit reveals the breadths of interests and investigations from participants' recent paintings, sculptures, ceramics, and works on paper. Media arranges this exhibition in seven distinct categories for submission: Watercolor Media, Water Based Media, Oil Based Media, Dry Media, Mixed Media, 3-Dimensional Media & Photographic Media.

The public is invited to participate in the CVAC people’s choice selection process, which shall determine a people’s choice category winner for each of the seven categories. These awards give the public the chance to have their say regarding the artworks they believe deserve recognition. This voting will conclude at 6:30 PM during the Artist Reception on Friday, February 16 from 5:30-7 PM in the main gallery of CVAC. Patrons will have the opportunity to mingle with the artists, enjoy refreshments and hors d'oeuvres, and purchase art during this free reception.

To Learn More Visit: www.cvart.org/exhibits/winter-ex-24

CUYAHOGA VALLEY ART CENTER

Address: 2131 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221

Phone: 330-928-8092

Web: www.cvART.org I Classes: www.cvart.org/classes I Exhibits: www.cvart.org/exhibits I Workshops: www.cvart.org/workshops I Events: www.cvart.org/events I Become a Member Today: www.joinit.org/o/cvac