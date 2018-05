5/19 & 5/20 and 5/25-5/27 CVSR’s Day Out with Thomas: Big Adventures Tour

Take a train ride with Thomas the Tank Engine. The whole family will enjoy magicians, bounce houses, balloon artists and more. Learn about trains from this beloved character. Boston Mills Brandywine Ski Resort, 7100 Riverview Road, Peninsula. 9 a.m.-6 p.m. $18-$22. cvsr.com