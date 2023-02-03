Cyrano de Bergerac

Western Reserve Playhouse 3326 Everett Rd, Akron, Ohio 44286

This wonderful comedy will have sword fighting, romance and the show is done in verse, the entire time! Shows like this don’t come around very often. If you loved Steve Martin in “Roxane”, you will fall in love with this adaptation at WRP! This adaption has been written just for The Western Reserve Playhouse and is making its debut this February!

Theater & Dance
3306207314
Thursday

February 2, 2023

Friday

February 3, 2023

Saturday

February 4, 2023

