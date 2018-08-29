Dailey & Vincent Concert

Grand Ole Opry Members, Five-time GRAMMY® award winners and nominees, DOVE Award winners, and winners of 35 IBMA Awards, Jamie Dailey and Darrin Vincent, are some of the most reputable and elite entertainers in American music; bluegrass, traditional country and gospel music.

After a decade spent performing together and with over 1,000 airings of their PBS special “Dailey & Vincent ALIVE – In Concert,” their concoction of fantastically instinctive vocal blends of Dailey’s tenor and Vincent’s reedy harmonies has gained them well-deserved praise for their own distinctive style and worldwide recognition as American Music gold.