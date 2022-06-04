Dance Church Dance Class

Cascade Plaza 1 W. Mill St., Akron, Ohio

This all-levels energetic dance class taught by choreographer and Dance Church founder Kate Wallich is one of the events during the National Center for Choreography Akron's national summit for its Creative Administration Research program Artists and Thought Partners. Cascade Plaza, 1 W. Mill St., Akron. 10-11 a.m. nccakron.org/summit

Theater & Dance
