This all-levels energetic dance class taught by choreographer and Dance Church founder Kate Wallich is one of the events during the National Center for Choreography Akron's national summit for its Creative Administration Research program Artists and Thought Partners. Cascade Plaza, 1 W. Mill St., Akron. 10-11 a.m. nccakron.org/summit
Dance Church Dance Class
to
Cascade Plaza 1 W. Mill St., Akron, Ohio
Cascade Plaza 1 W. Mill St., Akron, Ohio
Theater & Dance
Thursday
-
Art & ExhibitionsCVAC: Membership Exhibition
-
Friday
-
Art & ExhibitionsCVAC: Membership Exhibition
-
-
Theater & DanceWIT
-
Saturday
-
Events in The 330“Accessible Expressions Ohio”
-
Don't miss out on the next great events.
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter: