Dance Class: Umfundalai – African Contemporary
to
Akron Art Museum 1 South High St., Akron, Ohio 44308
Umfundalai – African Contemporary Dance Class
Led by Errin Weaver, Executive/Artistic Director of Mojuba! Dance Collective
FREE
Saturday, June 3, 2023
10:00 - 11:00 am ET
The Bud and Susie Rogers Garden | Akron Art Museum
1 South High Street, Akron, OH 44308
RSVP here https://www.nccakron.org/event-details/umfundalai
Umfundalai is a contemporary African dance technique with movement vocabulary from dance traditions throughout the Diaspora. The literal word, Umfundalai, means “essential” in Kiswahili.
All ages and abilities are welcome. Organizers recommend that participants wear sunscreen, comfortable shoes, and clothing for movement, and bring water. Class offered rain or shine, rain location TBD.