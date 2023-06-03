Dance Class: Umfundalai – African Contemporary

Umfundalai – African Contemporary Dance Class

Led by Errin Weaver, Executive/Artistic Director of Mojuba! Dance Collective

FREE

Saturday, June 3, 2023

10:00 - 11:00 am ET

The Bud and Susie Rogers Garden | Akron Art Museum

1 South High Street, Akron, OH 44308

RSVP here https://www.nccakron.org/event-details/umfundalai

Umfundalai is a contemporary African dance technique with movement vocabulary from dance traditions throughout the Diaspora. The literal word, Umfundalai, means “essential” in Kiswahili.

All ages and abilities are welcome. Organizers recommend that participants wear sunscreen, comfortable shoes, and clothing for movement, and bring water. Class offered rain or shine, rain location TBD.