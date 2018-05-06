Dancing Darters and Regal Rainbows

Furnace Run Metro Park, Brushwood Area 4955 Townsend Road, Richfield, Ohio 44286

Come and join a naturalist as we look for the amazing variety of stream fish in Rock Creek. Participants go in the creek netting fish for identification. Bring water shoes and bug spray. Furnace Run Metro Park, Brushwood Area, 4955 Townsend Road, Richfield. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Free. summitmetroparks.org

Furnace Run Metro Park, Brushwood Area 4955 Townsend Road, Richfield, Ohio 44286
