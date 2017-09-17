Dane Johansen, cello

A veteran of the concert stage, cellist Dane Johansen has performed on five continents in more than twenty countries. A native of Fairbanks, Alaska, Johansen joined the Cleveland Orchestra in 2016. Mr. Johansen studied at the Cleveland Institute of Music, Conservatoire National Superieur de Paris, and at the Juilliard School, where he earned his artist diploma. In 2014 he walked 58- miles along the Camino de Santiago in Northern Spain with his cello on his back, performing Bach's Suites in 36 concerts along the way. The story of his adventure on the Camino with Bach was made into a documentary film. Cleveland Orchestra cellist Dane Johansen is prepared to show a portion of his documentary of Strangers on the Earth during his performance for Music from The Western Reserve. Johansen will perform J.S. Bach’s Cello Suites No. 1, 4, and 6.

The concert will take place at Christ Church Episcopal on 21 Aurora St. in Hudson. Single Tickets $20, Season Tickets $100, and Student Admission FREE. Tickets will be on sale starting September 1 and can be purchased at www.mftwr.org, the Learned Owl Book Shop at 204 N. Main Street in Hudson, or at the door the evening of the concert.