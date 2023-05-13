Davon Brantley: "Awaken in the Garden My Love" Exhibition Reception

Cleveland artist Davon Brantley will be featured in Studio M from April 15th through May 28th!

His exhibition, "Awaken in the Garden My Love" analyzes "shadow selves” and their relationship with the “seven deadly sins” and how each is necessary for coming to terms with true balance, even though the process may cause internal conflict.

Join us for a reception with the artist on Saturday, May 13, 2023, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m.