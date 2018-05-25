Dead Fall: The Ecology of Decay

Hampton Hills Metro Park, Main Entrance 2925 Akron-Peninsula Road, Akron, Ohio 44313

Take a hike and examine life amid decay. Learn more about the significance of dead fall, rot, death, decomposers and how nature recycles itself. Hampton Hills Metro Park, Main Entrance, 2925 Akron Peninsula Road, Akron. 1-3 p.m. Free. summitmetroparks.org

Hampton Hills Metro Park, Main Entrance 2925 Akron-Peninsula Road, Akron, Ohio 44313
