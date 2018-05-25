Take a hike and examine life amid decay. Learn more about the significance of dead fall, rot, death, decomposers and how nature recycles itself. Hampton Hills Metro Park, Main Entrance, 2925 Akron Peninsula Road, Akron. 1-3 p.m. Free. summitmetroparks.org
Dead Fall: The Ecology of Decay
Hampton Hills Metro Park, Main Entrance 2925 Akron-Peninsula Road, Akron, Ohio 44313
