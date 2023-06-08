A Death Cafe in Downtown Akron

A Death Cafe, hosted by Astral Dragonfly, on June 8, 2023, at the Main Library in Downtown Akron from 4:30-7:00 pm. This event is open to anyone who is interested in exploring and discussing death in a safe and supportive environment.

A Death Cafe is a space where people can come together to share their thoughts, feelings, and experiences related to death and dying. It is not a grief support group or a therapy session, but rather a place for open and honest conversation about a topic that is often considered taboo. Participants are encouraged to share their perspectives, ask questions, and listen to others in a respectful and non-judgmental atmosphere.

This event will be hosted by Angela Laakso, a Death and Critical Care Doula who founded Astral Dragonfly and Astral Dragonfly Community. A Death Doula provides emotional, spiritual, and practical support to those who are dying and their loved ones. They help to create a peaceful and meaningful transition from life to death, with an emphasis on honoring the individual's wishes and values. In addition to supporting the dying, Angela gives support to families who are dealing with a loved on who is ill or hospitalized, as well as those who are working through grief of any kind.

At this Death Cafe, there will be coffee, tea, and cake provided to create a relaxed and welcoming atmosphere. People who are interested in exploring their own thoughts and feelings about death or who are looking to gain a better understanding of death and dying are encouraged to attend.

If you have any questions about the event or would like to learn more about Astral Dragonfly, please visit the website at www.astraldragonfly.com or contact Angela Laakso directly at angela@astraldragonfly.com or 330-603-5124. We hope to see you at the Death Cafe!