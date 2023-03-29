DELTA GAMMA PRESENTS AL ROKER

to

The University of Akron's EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall 198 Hill Street, Akron, Ohio 44325

Reception and meet and greet at 5 pm, dinner at 6pm and lecture at 7:30 pm.

Price for all 3 is $40 and by reservation only. Tickets for the lecture only are $10. Parking is $10 . UA Students may attend for free. Reservations can be made by calling by UA Alumni Office at 330-972-7271 by March 17th.

Ej Thomas Hall
330-972-7271
to
