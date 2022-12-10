DEMOS PAPADIMAS / YANKEE BRAVO / THE CROWDERS - 12/10/2022

Saturday, December 10, 2022

7:00 PM 11:00 PM

The Rialto Theatre

1000 Kenmore Boulevard, Akron, OH 44314

WWW.THERIALTOTHEATRE.COM

Singer-songwriter Demos Papadimas skillfully intertwines American roots and rock ’n’ roll with Mediterranean influences.

From stripped-down, front porch folk to roll-down-the-window ‘70s California rock, Yankee Bravo takes listeners on a diverse journey of American roots music.

And don’t forget Paninoteca is open now in The Rialto Living Room serving paninis, soups, desserts, and drinks Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and again from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. To place a to-go order, call 330-510-1486