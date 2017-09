× Expand DQATS

In 2000, after Quaid was a guest in the Harry Dean Stanton Band, one of the band’s members approached the actor about starting up their own band. Quaid, who had not done music in quite some time, agreed to the idea. Soon after, Dennis Quaid and the Sharks was born. Hard Rock Rocksino, Northfield Park, Hard Rock Live, 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield. 7:30 p.m. $20-$55. For tickets, visit www.livenation.com.