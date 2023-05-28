Devilstrip Cabaret Presents: Lucky Rabbit An Asian American Pacific Island Variety Show

The Newest AAPI Show in NE Ohio Devilstrip Caberet presents Lucky Rabbit: An AAPI Variety Show at Musica in Akron,Oh

It is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month!

This show is to highlight some of the finest AAPI Performers in the State!

Tickets are available online and at Door

Door at 7

Show at 8

Cast :

Ruby Rabbit

Maja Jera

Empress Dupree

Raindrop Merang

Pinak Patel

MJ Chamelli

Rachel Muholland

Burlesque

Dance

Drag

Comedy

Food

Cocktails

Vendors

Hair by Ebaybaby

Food Jazzy Belles

FB Page

https://fb.me/e/XaUxFb6p

ticket link

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lucky-rabbit-aapi-varitey-show-tickets-618485405497