Devilstrip Cabaret Presents: Lucky Rabbit An Asian American Pacific Island Variety Show
to
Musica 51 East Market Street, Akron, Ohio
The Newest AAPI Show in NE Ohio Devilstrip Caberet presents Lucky Rabbit: An AAPI Variety Show at Musica in Akron,Oh
It is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month!
This show is to highlight some of the finest AAPI Performers in the State!
Tickets are available online and at Door
Door at 7
Show at 8
Cast :
Ruby Rabbit
Maja Jera
Empress Dupree
Raindrop Merang
Pinak Patel
MJ Chamelli
Rachel Muholland
Burlesque
Dance
Drag
Comedy
Food
Cocktails
Vendors
Hair by Ebaybaby
Food Jazzy Belles
FB Page
https://fb.me/e/XaUxFb6p
ticket link
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lucky-rabbit-aapi-varitey-show-tickets-618485405497