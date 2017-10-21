The Diary of Anne Frank

Staged in CPH’s intimate Outcalt Theatre, this must-see adaptation brings us into the secret annex where 13-year-old Anne and seven other Jews evade Nazi deportation. For over two years, all that will stand between them and the concentration camps is their trust in one another and the bravery of those harboring them. Anne’s compelling words come alive and urge us to stand up for one another in the face of intolerance, fear, and hate.

Shows begin at 7:00 PM Tuesdays, 7:30 PM Wednesday through Saturday, and at 2:30 PM on Saturday and Sunday.