Dinner, concert, or both! Featuring Cajun Cuisine and Mo'Mojo

Happy Days Lodge 500 W. Streetsboro Road, Peninsula, Ohio 44264

A night of Cajun influence will be done through a 'Dinner in the Valley' experience by Chef Larkin, followed by a Cuyahoga Valley National Park Concert Series band, Mo'Mojo! Do the complete package or pick just one.

Before the show, gather around a table full of classic Cajun dishes crafted with a special twist by Chef Larkin Rogers. Presented at Happy Days Lodge. Dinner at 6 p.m. Dinner attendees will receive priority seating for the concert.

Mo’ Mojo is a hard driving, high energy, “Pardi-Gras” band. The female fronted group features three-part harmonies, accordion, fiddle, guitar, rubboard, sax, trumpet, harp, bass, percussion, and drums. Mo' Mojo breathes new life into Zydeco music, infusing it with Americana, Cajun, reggae, rock & roll, funk, R&B, and African and Latin rhythms. Concert at 8 p.m. Doors for the concert open at 7:30 p.m. http://www.momojomusic.com/

Happy Days Lodge 500 W. Streetsboro Road, Peninsula, Ohio 44264 View Map
