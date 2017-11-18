Dinner in the Valley: Dinner and a Concert with Mo' Mojo

Experience the best of the Cuyahoga Valley through food at Dinner in the Valley. Gather around a shared table and savor a meal crafted from the best local ingredients of the season, hand-selected by Chef Larkin Rogers. Register at least one week in advance.

Mo’ Mojo is a hard driving, high energy, “Pardi-Gras” band. The female fronted group features three-part harmonies, accordion, fiddle, guitar, rubboard, sax, trumpet, harp, bass, percussion, and drums. Mo' Mojo breathes new life into Zydeco music, infusing it with Americana, Cajun, reggae, rock & roll, funk, R&B, and African and Latin rhythms.

Before the show, gather around a table full of classic Cajun dishes crafted with a special twist by Chef Larkin Rogers.Presented at Happy Days Lodge. Dinner at 6 p.m. Concert at 8 p.m. Doors for the concert open at 7:30 p.m. Dinner attendees receive priority seating for the concert. http://www.momojomusic.com/