Dinner in the Valley: Pie Primer

Experience the best of the Cuyahoga Valley through food at Dinner in the Valley. Gather around a shared table and savor a meal crafted from the best local ingredients of the season, hand-selected by Chef Larkin Rogers. Register at least one week in advance.

Join us for an annual favorite! Chef Larkin Rogers will demonstrate a pâte brisée and a sour cream crust, show you a few different pie pans and their uses, and share the merits of putting vodka in your pastries. Afterward, enjoy a delicious seasonal pie selection for dinner.