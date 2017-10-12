Dinner of the Western Reserve

Experience the best of the Cuyahoga Valley through food at Dinner in the Valley. Gather around a shared table and savor a meal crafted from the best local ingredients of the season, hand-selected by Chef Larkin Rogers. Register at least one week in advance.

In the early 1800s, American cuisine started to show its own character separate from our British roots. Enjoy a menu featuring classic, delicious recipes from early American cookbooks, prepared by Chef Larkin Rogers and served in a stunning historic space.