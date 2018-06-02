The Disco Ball

Allen Theatre 1407 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115

Save the date for Cleveland Play House’s annual benefit on June 2, 2018! This year’s event is co-chaired by Sally Stewart and Craig Buffie, and we are thrilled to have Walter and Jean Kalberer as our Honorary Chairs and recipients of the 2018 Centennial Star Award.

Sponsorships and tickets to this year’s benefit are now available! Proceeds from the evening will support CPH’s nationally recognized artistic productions and groundbreaking education programming.

For general event inquiries, please contact Beverly Gans at 216.400.7030 or bgans@clevelandplayhouse.com

Allen Theatre 1407 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
