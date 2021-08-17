Discussions on Race & Family (virtual)

Adoption Network Cleveland is pleased to offer a series of facilitated virtual discussions on Race and Family this summer, co-hosted by The Weaving Cultures Transracial Family Group and our Family Ties program. Parents, guardians, and other family caregivers of adoptive, kinship, and foster families are invited to join in the discussion. You do not need to be part of a transracial family to attend! Together, we will explore different aspects of race and family, and how we as parents and caregivers of children can talk with them honestly about issues of race. Discussions will also include how issues of race intersect with adoption, kinship care, and foster care. Expect discussions to include interactive breakouts. Registration is required through our calendar